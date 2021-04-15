Jords Returns With Collaborative Single 'Enemies'

Croydon creative Jords returns with new single 'Enemies'.

The single offers a dose of collaborative club energy, with Jords tapping into his UK funky roots.

There's a hint of Kaytranada to the production, too, while the guest cast is nothing less than stellar.

Stateside traphousejazz maverick Masego contributes, while kadiata tops off this scintillating studio session.

Says Jords: “I really want people to travel through time with my music...”

Tune in now.

