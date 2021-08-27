UK rapper Jords launches new free school uniform initiative.

Recording artist Jords (Jordan Edwards-Wilks) has shared details of the Free School Uniform (FSU) initiative he co-founded with friend and digital marketing manager Jamahl Rowl, with the aim to provide free school blazers to hundreds of children from lower economic backgrounds. The enterprise will launch in September this year as part of Pickni Uniforms.

Initially, the idea for the initiative spawned from Jordan and Jamahl becoming aware of the five-hour long queues experienced by parents purchasing school uniform in their hometown of Croydon; giving the two the impetus to help ease the financial burden caused by school uniform.

The scheme will be available to families who claim free school meals in Croydon, with government statistics revealing that this makes up 22% of students in the area.

On his motivation behind the project, Jords says:

“As the well-known saying goes ‘it takes a village to raise a child’, and we should be working to ease the pressure that parents and carers feel. It’s my honour to be able to help out in any way possible”.

Alongside the FSU initiative, Pickni Uniforms are also helming a school uniform recycling scheme in partnership with QPR Community Trust, encouraging parents and carers to donate old or unwnted uniform to be recycled or rehomed. The scheme seeks to cut annual landfill waste from the textile industry by 350,000 tonnes.

Further information on the FSU Initiative can be found on the Pickni Uniforms website.

Words: James Kilkenny

- - -