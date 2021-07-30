Jordan Stephens Embraces Self-Love With 'Wicked'

Jordan Stephens returns with brand new feel-good statement 'Wicked'.
The creative all-rounder impressed with his 'P.I.G.' EP, with recent single 'Son Of A Gun' ushering him into a new era.
Out now, 'Wicked' finds Jordan Stephens embracing self-love, and the ability to define yourself by your own rules.
Produced by J.AR.J, it's a song about evading the clutches of consumerism, and refusing to join in the hyper-competitive social media race of comparing yourself to others.
The video is a trippy performance, with Jordan Stephens tasked with bringing his message to life... in a field!
Directed by Ricky Valentine, it's a simple yet snappy clip - tune in below.
Photo Credit: Ricky Valentine @valentinedirector
- - -