Jordan Rakei's 'Bruises' Exhibits His Passion For Reggae

Jordan Rakei returns with new single 'Bruises'.

The ever-productive songwriter recently appeared on Bonobo's new album, and will join the electronic heavyweight on tour.

His own work continues at a remarkable pace, with Jordan Rakei now prepping a four track EP.

Out on March 4th, 'Bruises' pushes him in fresh directions, and points to unexplored passions.

The title track is a sloping piece of soulful reggae, with the low-end set in contrast to the neat vocal.

“I wanted to explore my musical roots of reggae music on ‘Bruises’, but put a slightly alternative spin on it,” explains Jordan in a press note.

“I wrote the string parts and took them to Amika Quartet. We spent a whole day coming up with different ideas for different sections of the song, and I'm really happy with how it all turned out. I had a lot of fun making this track as it takes me back to my earlier days of making music.”

Tune in now.

'Bruises' EP will be released on March 4th.

Photo Credit: Joseph Bishop

- - -