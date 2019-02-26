Jordan Rakei Shares Fluttering New Cut 'Mind's Eye'

New Zealand born songwriter Jordan Rakei has shared his new single 'Mind's Eye'.

Now based in London, his artful debut LP 'Wallflower' landed last year, a soulful collection steeped in the capital's much-mythologised jazz scene.

Recently collaborating with a flurry of musicians - including co-writing Loyle Carner's new single - Jordan is now ready to return to solo duties.

'Mind's Eye' is online now, a beautiful return that pits deftly composed sonics against the surging, perpetually evolving rhythms.

The story of a technical meltdown, it pits chaos against reality, and asks questions of how we perceive the universe.

Jordan Rakei explains: “The subject of the song is experiencing a technological malfunction which is flooding his mind's eye with projections of chaos causing him to question his reality...”

Tune in now.

Catch Jordan Rakei at London's EartH on May 15th.

Photo Credit: Ellis Scott

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.