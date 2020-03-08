Jordan Rakei Shares Dreamy Electronic Cut Under Dan Kye Alias

Jordan Rakei has shared dreamy new electronic cut 'Raro' under his Dan Kye alias.

The alias is a gathering point for his electronic inclinations, with Jordan's fondness for club culture resulting in some daring creativity.

His potent jazz leanings remain, but they are gathered in a brew that also touches on house and techno.

New album 'Small Moments' lands on November 13th, and it's led by new jammer 'Raro'.

Pared back and ultra-dreamy, the track is a bubbling landscape of electronic tones and textures, driven by a percussive engine.

Out now on Rhythm Section INTL, it finds Jordan Rakei - or should that be Dan Kye? - resuming his closeknit relationship with the South London label.

Jordan Rakei comments...

“The Rhythm Section nights in London were my entry point to the world of dance music, and it was Bradley who planted the seed of asking me whether I could head in that direction musically so he could play me out in the clubs. Dan Kye has still got the melodies, but the main focus is to keep it higher in energy.”

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://wearerhythmsection.bandcamp.com/album/small-moments" href="https://wearerhythmsection.bandcamp.com/album/small-moments">Small Moments by Dan Kye</a>

