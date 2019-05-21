Jordan Rakei Returns With Jazzy Roller 'Rolling Into One'

Jordan Rakei has shared his jazzy new roller 'Rolling Into One' - tune in now.

The New Zealand artist is now firmly ensconced in London, a key component in the conversation between jazz, club culture, and traditional songwriting.

Releasing electronic music on key imprint Rhythm Section and working on the new Loyle Carner album, Jordan is one of the most flexible musicians in the capital right now.

New album 'Origin' will be released on June 14th, with Jordan sharing his jazz-leaning new cut 'Rolling Into One' as a preview.

It's a sensual, dancefloor-friendly offering, but Jordan Rakei's vocal forever looks to deeper waters, with the lyric focussing on "acceptance and perseverance".

Jordan explains...

"This song is about embracing the mentality of acceptance and perseverance. Things will continue to happen and we can only look at the bright side to remain sane through the rise of technology and artificially intelligent systems. I wanted the song to be sonically vibrant and colourful but maintain its darker lyrical theme of a dystopian future."

Tune in now.

Catch Jordan Rakei at the following shows:

October

11 Manchester Academy 2

12 Leeds Uni Stylus

15 Bristol SWX

16 Brighton Concorde

18 London Roundhouse

Photo Credit: Ellis Scott

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.