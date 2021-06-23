Jordan Rakei Announces New Album 'What We Call Life'

Jordan Rakei will release new album 'What We Call Life' on September 17th.

The record finds the London based artist digging deeper, the result of therapy sessions which caused him to confront old traumas.

The specific treatment he has embarked on is part of the 'positive psychology' movement, and this fostered a new belief within his songwriting.

Jordan Rakei comments: “As we worked through it, it made me realise I would love to talk about the different lessons I learned from therapy in my music: about my early childhood, my relationship with my parents and siblings, becoming independent in London, being in a new marriage, understanding how my marriage compares to the relationship my parents had”.

'What We Call Life' will be released on September 17th, with new single 'Family' online now.

Dipping into his soul and jazz roots, Jordan Rakei dubs the lyric “the most personal” he's completed to date.

He adds: “I wanted to hit my vulnerability barrier and be really honest. It’s about my parents’ divorce in my mid-teens but still having love for them no matter what...”

Photo Credit: Joseph Bishop