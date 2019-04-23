Jordan Rakei Announces New Album 'Origin'

Jordan Rakei is set to release his new album 'Origin' on June 14th.

The New Zealand born songwriter is now based in the UK, making his Ninja Tune debut with 2017 long player 'Wallflower'.

Since then he's released electronic material on Rhythm Section, as well as co-writing four incredible new songs on Loyle Carner's recently released LP.

New album 'Origin' will be released on June 14th, a record prompted his continual creativity, subtle shifts in his personal life, and by his use of meditation.

New song ‘Say Something’ is “about speaking up for what you believe in” and it's a bold, neo-soul drenched return, albeit one that remains true to his jazz roots.

Super smooth and undoubtedly assured, 'Say Something' is an addictive new offering.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Mad World

2. Say Something

3. Mind’s Eye

4. Rolling into One

5. Oasis

6. Wildfire

7. Signs

8. You & Me

9. Moda

10. Speak

11. Mantra

Photo Credit: Ellis Scott

