Jordan Mackampa's 'Under' Is A Soulful Mystery

Jordan Mackampa's soulful message is worth paying attention to.

A songwriter of potent force, his carefully etched lyricism is matched against that eloquent voice, so honeyed and so packed with emotion.

New single 'Under' continues his journey, and it finds Jordan working alongside producer Dani Castelar.

Out now, it's a wonderfully rich return, a song about the first moments of a love affair, when you're working entirely on instinct.

The release comes as the UK artist prepares to support Amber Run on their Stateside tour, and he's now ready to share the full video.

Shot by OG Studios, it aptly picked up on some of the themes in Jordan Mackampa's narrative led songwriting.

He comments...

'Under' is about falling for someone you only met briefly on a train journey, but feeling as if they could be the new love of your life, without hardly knowing them.

But, within that journey home/work, you’ve let your mind drift off to who they might be as a person, what kind of food they like, TV shows you could watch together — basically imagining your whole life with them, whilst understanding that none of that will happen, if you don’t go over to them and ask them out on a date, before they leave...

Watch it now.

