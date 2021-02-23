Jordan Klassen Shares Beautifully Tender 'Golden Ladder' Video

Canadian songwriter Jordan Klassen has a deft yet remarkably assured touch.

Gentle but also devastating, his 2020 album 'Tell Me What To Do' found the lyricist exploring some of his deeper-most feelings.

Released to widespread acclaim, it remains a gorgeous listen, a sonic palette exemplified by closing cut 'Golden Ladder'.

In Jordan's words: "I've found that my orientation has changed significantly... I’m less and less interested in self-discovery and more and more interested in the world around me, systems and relationships and history and where I’ve landed in those ever-shifting sands..."

A full video has been shot for 'Golden Ladder'; directed by Farhad Ghaderi, it's an incredible emotional experience - a beautifully tender character study, it explores inter-generational trauma.

He comments: "'Golden Ladder' is a reflection on the lives of a woman and her mother, as they heal in the face of intergenerational trauma [and] what happens when the role of the caretaker is reversed with time… Some of these moments are inspired by my own family’s journey with healing, trauma and immigration..."

Tune in now.

'Tell Me What To Do' is out now.

