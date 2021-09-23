Jonny Wildey's 'Violet' Has A Late Night Feel

Jonny Wildey has shared his new single 'Violet'.

The songwriter's previous work - under the guise of Alphabet's Heaven - was marked by deft originality, forging links with Nightmares On Wax, Tru Thoughts, Soundway, and more.

But time changes everything. Now working as Jonny Wildey, he's reconfigured his music, absorbing fresh elements while remaining committed to emotional truths.

New album 'Nitely' was constructed over a three year span, recording upstairs at key East London creative redoubt Total Refreshment Centre.

An absorbing mixture of David Axelrod's jazz-leaning street symphonies, Quiet Storm vocals, and post-disco electronics, it seems to lean heavily on twilight auras.

New single 'Violet' is a gorgeous listen, with Jonny Wildey matching a rich sense of atmosphere with a direct passion for melody. Unfurling at its own pace, 'Violet' is laced with longing and passion.

He comments...

“‘Violet’ is an ode to someone close to me and encompasses all the senses and feelings of human nature; I really love that violet can be a colour, a flower and the name of someone. It’s a song about someone who is all 3.”

Tune in now.