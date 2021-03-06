Jonny Wildey Recontextualises UKG Classic 'Closer'

London's Jonny Wildey has shared his take on UKG classic 'Closer'.

The composer's debut album 'Nitely' is incoming, a work that moves from jazz to house, subverting club tropes and expanding his voice wherever possible.

'Closer' was born from those sessions, and it finds Jonny Wildey recontextualising the all-out classic Rosie Gaines garage number.

Retaining the core melody and lyric but eschewing everything else, it's a glorious sonic journey that thrives on beatific emotion.

Driven forwards by a vocal that recalls Arthur Russell, the arrangement recalls the street symphonies of David Axelrod in its desire for perpetual evolution.

He says...

“I loved that it was coming from a UK jazz house background, which I can connect with. So, I thought it’d be fun to take the jazzy side of it and totally remove the house part and then take it on some kind of psychedelic, David Axelrod-type journey.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Fabrice Bourgelle