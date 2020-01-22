Joni Mitchell's 'Shine' Is Coming To Vinyl

Joni Mitchell is set to give her Grammy winning 2007 album 'Shine' a full vinyl release.

The legendary songwriter returned in 2007 with a sombre, illuminating, and politicised record, a late career high from a true great.

Initially released on CD and download, 'Shine' will be given a vinyl release later this year.

Out on April 3rd, the new edition will feature bonus cuts, including 1970 classic 'Big Yellow Taxi', as well as instrumental track 'One Week Last Summer'.

Currently, it is the last album Joni Mitchell has released - due to her health difficulties, it could well be her final, fully realised studio project.

'Shine' hits vinyl on April 3rd.

