Joni Mitchell Shares Rare Message To Fans On 'Blue' Anniversary

Joni Mitchell has shared a rare video message to fans.

The songwriter has largely retired from public life - although there are hopes she might continue recording - but delivered a message on the 50th anniversary of her album 'Blue'.

Lavished with plaudits, 'Blue' was the subject of numerous love letters, both from fellow artists and fans.

Sharing a video, Joni Mitchell thanked people for their support and reflected on the mixed reception her masterpiece was initially afforded.

“I’m so pleased with all of the positive attention that Blue is receiving these days,” she says. “You know, when it was first released it fell air to a lot of criticism. So, 50 years later, people finally get it, and that pleases me. Thank you.”

Watch the video below.

