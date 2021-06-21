Joni Mitchell Shares 'Blue' Demos

Joni Mitchell has surprised fans by sharing a batch of demos from her fabled 1971 album 'Blue'.

The album toasts its 50th birthday this year, and with Joni still said to be beavering away on new material, it's a great time to become absorbed by her genius.

New box set 'Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971)' is out in October, and charts her path to 'Blue' - and its these sessions that form the backbone of her new EP.

Online now, 'Blue 50 EP' features early versions of 'California' and 'A Case Of You', the rarity 'Hunter', and alternate takes on 'River' and 'Urge For Going'.

Tune in now.

