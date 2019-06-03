Jonathan Wilson Announces New Album 'Dixie Blur'

Jonathan Wilson will release new album 'Dixie Blur' on March 6th.

The songwriter is revered by his peers, and was picked to join Roger Waters on his global tour, filling in for David Gilmour's lead parts.

On his return Jonathan Wilson decided to up root, moving from Los Angeles to Nashville, further immersing himself in his Southern heritage.

The North Carolina native gathered a sensational band to help him, working alongside Mark O’Connor (fiddle), Kenny Vaughan (guitar) Dennis Crouch (bass), Russ Pahl (pedal steel) and Jim Hoke (harmonica, woodwinds), Jon Radford (drums), and Drew Erickson (keyboards).

Sessions took place at Cowboy Jack Clement’s legendary Sound Emporium Studio, and the results will arrive on March 6th through Bella Union.

A flurry of previews have already arrived online - 'So Alive' and '69 Corvette' - with Jonathan Wilson now sharing new song 'Korean Tea'.

Tune in now.

Catch Jonathan Wilson at London's Lafayette on April 8th.

