Jonah Yano's 'delicate' Is An Intimate Glimpse Of Soulful Abstraction

Jonah Yano has shared his new song 'delicate'.

The Japanese-Canadian aesthete first caught our attention after being drawn into the orbit of BADBADNOTGOOD, but he's since defined a resolutely independent creative universe.

Softly lit tones with a jazz influence, his fuzzy, lo-fi sense of soul touches upon the intimate at every turn.

Debut album 'souvenir' lands on June 19th, with new single 'delicate' set loose on the world.

Amid the fragility of the vocal fresh ideas pour through, with Jonah singing: “isn’t it so delicate...the way you make up my mind.”

“‘delicate’ buries itself somewhere in imagination,” Jonah explains. “It’s like having a song stuck in your head, but instead of a song it’s a person, or rather the idea you’re starting to form of a person in the future of your lives together. It’s all just daydreaming.”

Check it out now.

