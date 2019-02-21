Jonah Mutono's 'Shoulders' Is About Loneliness And The Search For Connection

It's time for Jonah Mutono to step out into the light.

Previously working on music under a pseudonym, he wanted his work to stand alone - with no shows, or interviews.

But now that's changed. Grasping his own name, Jonah Mutono's soulful message is one you can't ignore, signing a new deal and working on new material.

'Shoulders' is the first step of this journey, a song about loneliness, and the search for connection in a world that increasingly isolates us from one another.

Out now, it's rooted in that beautifully humane vocal from Jonah, with the billowing arrangement allowing him to reach a fresh level of artistry.

Isaac Eastgate directs the video, which was filmed in Uganda. Jonah Mutono comments:

“We are are so lonely these days. This old school sex therapist I stan, Dr. Ruth, talks about how she worries that Millennials aren’t finding lasting connections. In my experience that’s on point.”

“A woman put her head on my shoulder in a NY subway train - and it became a daydream about the rest of my life. I still secretly want an ever after despite life having taught me otherwise.”

“With ‘Shoulders’ I wanted to capture that feeling of big love in spite of that.”

Tune in now.

