Jon Hopkins, Kelly Lee Owens Combine On 'Luminous Spaces'

Jon Hopkins and Kelly Lee Owens have shared new single 'Luminous Spaces'.

The pair met while sharing the same festival line ups, mutual admirers of each other's electronic innovations.

Keeping in touch, the two vowed to make time for a studio session, and - finally - it's actually happened.

'Luminous Spaces' is out now digitally, and it's a wonderful, truly beautiful digital sculpture, locating that perfect balance between twin disciplines.

Kelly Lee Owens' affecting vocal permeates Jon Hopkins' propulsive electronics, but 'Luminous Spaces' grows to become more than the sum of its parts, having a true life of its own.

Jon Hopkins says of the project...

This project started as something very different from what you’re hearing now - I wanted Kelly to do a straight remix of 'Luminous Beings'.

I sent her the parts, but what she sent back just felt like something totally new, and had the potential to be so much more than a remix. She’d recorded these beautiful, uplifting vocal lines and had come up with joyous new riffs that recalled for me the best bits of the 90s trance/euphoria that I had grown up loving.

I got a beautiful sense of nostalgia and a true heart-lifting joy the first time I heard it, and it was so painless to take it from there to a finished piece - related and born out of 'Luminous Beings' but very much its own thing.

For her part, Kelly Lee Owens offers...

‘Luminous Spaces’ initially began as a remix I did for Jon, which I also wrote vocals on top of. I sent the whole track to Jon for feedback and this lead to the start of a more collaborative effort, with him adding extra sound design/ production, and a new intro and outro, which I loved!

The exchanging of ideas back and forth made it an extra special process for us and is why he decided to upgrade it to a full and proper collaboration. Our worlds truly colliding!

Tune in now.

'Luminous Spaces' is out now digitally, with a 12 inch drop to follow on January 24th.

Photo Credit: Matthew Mumford

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.