Jon Hopkins Announces New 'Piano Versions' EP

Jon Hopkins has announced plans for new EP 'Piano Versions'.

The English composer has a long, intimate history with the piano, and recently played a series of piano-only shows, reinterpreting his work.

This ethos features in his new EP, with 'Piano Versions' affording Jon Hopkins space to re-work other composers.

Out on April 16th, it's centred around his upright piano, a series of ambient piano cover versions of material by Roger & Brian Eno, Thom Yorke, Luke Abbott and James Yorkston.

He comments...

'Piano Versions' is four minimal, ambient piano covers of songs I have loved for a long time but that come from very different places. It seems to me that melody is universal and the ones that I really connect to shine out irrespective of genre or context, whether from techno, folk or whatever.

I loved the simplicity of having my old upright piano be the centre of a whole record for the first time. But the importance of letting the outside world into the recordings is as present for me as ever, so there are layers of incidental noise, bird song, the sound of someone washing up in the studio kitchen - whatever was going on outside my room is included and even accentuated.

I want people to hear not just the recordings but to feel how it felt to be there and make them. It was a deep experience.

Jon Hopkins' version of 'Wintergreen' by Roger and Brian Eno is online now - check it out below.

