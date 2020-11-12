Jon Bon Jovi Has Covered 'The Fairytale Of New York'

Jon Bon Jovi has shared his take on The Pogues' festive staple 'The Fairytale Of New York'.

The Christmas classic was released in 1987, with Kirsty MacColl memorably stepping in to duet with Shane MacGowan.

Now Jon Bon Jovi has stepped in to release his version, switching around both the arrangement and the lyrics.

Part of a three track covers EP, the American rocker's version runs:

“You’re a bum, you’re a braggart

You’ve lost all your swagger

And the word around town is you ain’t much in bed

You’re a squirrel ’cause you’re nuts

You’re a kick in the gut

Happy Christmas my ass

I pray God it’s our last.”

The release went down badly with fans of the original, with The Pogues giving it the thumbs down:

What Rob said https://t.co/QvwN3a6dLe — The Pogues (@poguesofficial) December 10, 2020

Make up your own mind after listening below.

