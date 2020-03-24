Joji Launches New Album 'Nectar'

88RISING artist Joji has shared plans for his new album 'Nectar'.

Breaking into the Billboard charts on debut album 'BALLADS 1', his new full length project displays the artist's full breadth.

Out on July 10th, the record is trailed by the huge video for new single 'Gimme Love'.

A song of two distinct parts, the video follows suit, moving from the training of an astronaut through to his mission.

Directed by Joji and Andrew Donoho, you can check out 'Gimme Love' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.