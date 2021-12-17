Johnny Marr Shares 'Fever Dreams Pt 2' EP

Johnny Marr has shared his new 'Fever Dreams Pt 2' EP in full.

The guitarist has laid out plans for a four part project, with 'Fever Dreams' split into a quadrangle of EP drops.

The opening segment delighted fans, with Johnny Marr now sharing the second segment in full.

Out now, it's a potent, dynamic return, including the singles 'Tenement Time' and 'Sensory Street'.

New cut 'Lightning People' caught our ear, with Johnny Marr commenting:

“I wanted to pay tribute, in a way, to people who are interested in me, and listen to me. Even if it’s just for the five minutes of people listening to the song, to galvanise this idea of ‘us’. I deliberately used the language of soul music: “Bring it all my brothers. Bring it all my lovers. Be the Lightning People. Just like we’ll always be. It’s Glam Gospel.”

Tune in now.

‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4’ is out on February 25th.

