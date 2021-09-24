Johnny Marr Says Blossoms Row Is Over

Johnny Marr says his recent spat with Blossoms is over.

The group announced two shows alongside Rick Astley, with the 80s pop icon taking the role of Morrissey in an ad hoc Smiths 'tribute'.

The news ruffled feathers, with Johnny Marr using Twitter to label the shows "funny and horrible at the same time".

Despite knowing the guitarist well - they're both on the bill for Courtneeers' huge Manchester show this weekend - Blossoms neglected to mention the Smiths-themed shows.

Speaking to NME , Johnny Marr declared the row over, stating "I've dealt with it..."

“I didn’t ask for that, but sometimes stuff like that happens when you’re in the public eye,” he said. “There was an M.O. there that just wasn’t very cool – but I’ve dealt with it. I think I’m a pretty reasonable person, and I’ve dealt with it.”

Johnny Marr and Blossoms will play support slots for Courteeners' show at Emirates Old Trafford on September 26th.

- - -