Johnny Marr Says Blossoms, Rick Astley Tribute Is "Funny And Horrible"

The band didn't even mention to him...
Robin Murray
News
17 · 09 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 17 · 09 · 2021
0

Johnny Marr has labelled the upcoming Blossoms and Rick Astley Smiths tribute as "funny and horrible".

Blossoms have teamed up with the pop oldie for a pair of shows, labelled as a tribute to the Smiths.

Indeed, the indie band played London's O2 Kentish Town Forum this week, and brought out Rick Astley to blast through The Smiths' seminal single 'This Charming Man'.

Footage quickly went viral, with Morrissey sharing the clip on his Instagram stories.

Johnny Marr saw the funny side, but wasn't as charitable with Blossoms - he met them a few weeks ago, and they neglected to mention the shows, or ask for his blessing.

Labelling the clip "funny and horrible at the same time" it seems Blossoms might have some explaining to do...

Johnny Marr
The Smiths
Morrissey
Blossoms
Rick Astley
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next