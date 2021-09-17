Johnny Marr Says Blossoms, Rick Astley Tribute Is "Funny And Horrible"

Johnny Marr has labelled the upcoming Blossoms and Rick Astley Smiths tribute as "funny and horrible".

Blossoms have teamed up with the pop oldie for a pair of shows, labelled as a tribute to the Smiths.

Indeed, the indie band played London's O2 Kentish Town Forum this week, and brought out Rick Astley to blast through The Smiths' seminal single 'This Charming Man'.

Footage quickly went viral, with Morrissey sharing the clip on his Instagram stories.

Johnny Marr saw the funny side, but wasn't as charitable with Blossoms - he met them a few weeks ago, and they neglected to mention the shows, or ask for his blessing.

Labelling the clip "funny and horrible at the same time" it seems Blossoms might have some explaining to do...

This is both funny and horrible at the same time. https://t.co/GgEEECHpBJ — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) September 17, 2021