Johnny Marr Invites A Fan Onstage To Play 'This Charming Man'

Johnny Marr is an incredible musician, a stellar songwriter, and a snappy dresser - but above all else he's simply a nice guy.

Clash met the indie legend last year, and he was humble, down to Earth, and genuine throughout our conversation .

Need more evidence? Well when Johnny Marr played Exeter's Lemon Grove last week he spotted a fan holding up a sign.

Persistently asking to play the classic Smiths single 'This Charming Man' the guitarist relented - and the kid smashed it.

“What’s that, you want to play ‘This Charming Man’?” asked Marr. “You just want me to play it? He want to play it! What if it’s terrible? Let’s put it to the test. I’ve got a feeling this is going to end up very, very bad.”

Watch some footage below.

Now, will the kid wind up with a record deal?

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.