Johnny Marr Hits Back With 'The Bright Parade'

Indie icon Johnny Marr hits back on new single 'The Bright Parade'.

The songwriter is enjoying a storming summer, taking his live set across Europe, including a standout Glastonbury performance.

Hitting Nile Rodgers' Meltdown last night - August 8th - in London, Johnny Marr was joined onstage by son Nile for a performance of evergreen Smiths' favourite 'There Is A Light That Never Goes Out'.

New single 'The Bright Parade' was released just before he went onstage, and it's a taut, lean workout from the seminal guitarist.

Leaning on those post-punk influences, it still feels sharply melodic while also enjoying an exploratory feel.

Tune in now.

Johnny Marr will play Manchester Albert Hall on September 4th and 5th.

Related: Spiral Cities - The Solo Mission Of Johnny Marr

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.