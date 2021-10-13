Johnny Marr Announces Double Album 'Fever Dreams Pts 1 - 4'

Johnny Marr will release new album 'Fever Dreams Pts 1 - 4' on February 25th.

The guitarist worked throughout lockdown, making plans for what might lie ahead.

New album - a double LP no less - 'Fever Dreams Pts 1 - 4' compiles this material, a 16 track solo effort.

Johnny Marr previewed some new material at a recent London show, and comments:

“There’s a set of influences and a very broad sound that I’ve been developing - really since getting out of The Smiths until now, and I hear it in this record. There are so many strands of music in it. We didn’t do that consciously, but I think I’ve got a vocabulary of sound. And I feel very satisfied that I’ve been able to harness it.”

Looking ahead, the guitarist will live-stream his intimate performance Live At The Crazy Face Factory across four nights next month, running between November 10th - 14th.

Alongside this, Johnny Marr has confirmed he'll tour alongside Blondie on their huge UK tour next Spring.

‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4’ Tracklisting

1. Spirit Power & Soul

2. Receiver

3. All These Days

4. Ariel

5. Lightning People

6. Hideaway Girl

7. Sensory Street

8. Tenement Time

9. The Speed of Love

10. Night and Day

11. Counter-Clock World

12. Rubicon

13. God's Gift

14. Ghoster

15. The Whirl

16. Human

