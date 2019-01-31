Johnny Flynn To Star In David Bowie Biopic

Johnny Flynn is set to star in a new David Bowie biopic.

The incoming cinematic venture Stardust charts a fateful trip to the United States in 1971, in which Bowie gleams the inspiration for his Ziggy Stardust alter ego.

Johnny Flynn will take the central role, with Jena Malone starring as Bowie's wife Angie.

Curiously, though, Stardust might not be able to use any of the man's music, with son (and film director) Duncan Jones revealing that Bowie's family have not given their approval.

I think this journalist needs to do some investigative reporting. Pretty certain nobody has been granted music rights for ANY biopic... I would know. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 31, 2019

So, what options do the team have? A deal with Bowie's family would certainly be top of the list, or using period music to focus on his inspirations.

It's useful to note that Jimi Hendrix biopic Jimi: All Is By My Side found itself in a similar situation, with Andre 3000 starring as the meteoric guitarist.

The team at Stardust have yet to comment.

