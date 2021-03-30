Johnny Flynn Confirms New Album 'Lost In The Cedar Wood'

Johnny Flynn and Rob MacFarlane will release new album 'Lost In The Cedar Wood'.

The English songwriter has focussed primarily on his acting of late, taking starring roles in Emma and Bowie biopic Starman , amongst others.

New album 'Lost In The Cedar Wood' has been in the works for a while now, with Johnny Flynn working alongside author Rob MacFarlane .

The two combine on the new LP, which is set to land on May 14th; on social media, Johnny Flynn confirms it was "begun a year ago when things got strange..."

Hello all. I am very excited to share news of a new album which will be out on 14 May - 'Lost In The Cedar Wood' written with my friend @RobGMacfarlane - begun a year ago when things got strange. Preorder at https://t.co/RhbM6zf4Uh pic.twitter.com/tVwM3rZdpd — Johnny Flynn (@JohnnyFlynnHQ) March 31, 2021

New song 'Gods And Monsters' is online now - tune in below.

