Johnny Flynn And The Sussex Wit Announce New Live Album

Johnny Flynn And The Sussex Wit are set to release 'Live At The Roundhouse' on November 30th.

The record bookends a specific period in the songwriter's life, with the show coming at the end of the touring period for his album 'Sillion'.

There's more to it than that, however, with the release also coming 10 years after the emergence of his debut record.

Recorded last year, 'Live At The Roundhouse' features 24 tracks, ranging from those early cuts to brand new material, alongside some rarely heard gems.

Johnny Flynn explains: “On 17 October 2017 we played a gig at The Roundhouse in Camden. It marked the end of a period of touring, following the release of ‘Sillion’ earlier in the year. The show happened around the ten-year-anniversary of recording our first album ‘A Larum’. It felt like a special night in lots of ways, but mostly because all our best beloveds were there and we were able to celebrate our friendship as a band and the music we have been making since those early days in the backrooms of pubs and flats, mostly a stone’s throw from The Roundhouse.”

Check out this live version of 'The Night My Piano Upped and Died'...

