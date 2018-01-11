John Squire Says The Stone Roses Have Split Up

John Squire has confirmed that The Stone Roses have split up once more.

The band's reformation sparked celebratory scenes, with the Manchester indie legends releasing two shimmering new singles.

Speculation continually surrounded the re-union, leading to a final show in Glasgow, in which Ian Brown told the crowd: “Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy that it happened...”

NME then reported that Second Touring Ltd. - the holding company set up to look after the reformed band - was dissolved at companies house on December 24th, 2017.

Guitarist John Squire returns to his visual arts career with new exhibition Disinformation, opening at South London space Newport Street Gallery.

Speaking to the Guardian , he was asked outright if The Stone Roses had split up: "Yeah."

The guitarist explained that Ian Brown had not been invited to the exhibition, but added that the pair had made a pact not to discuss their relationship with the press: “And I’m going to honour that.”

“It was quite a brief period that gets a lot of attention still,” he said. “I was surprised at the level of support we got when we got back on stage.”

So that's that.

Disinformation runs at the Newport Street Gallery, London, until November 10th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.