John Lydon Revealed As Jester For The Masked Singer

John Lydon was revealed as Jester on The Masked Singer last night (November 10th).

The Sex Pistols icon is currently at loggerheads with the rest of the group, protesting the incoming Danny Boyle docu-drama PISTOL .

He's managed to find time to get involved with The Masked Singer, though, and was unveiled as Jester on the most recent episode.

The identity of the figure had caused huge social media speculation, with the final revelation sparking a Twitter meltdown.

John Lydon took it all in his stride, however, telling Billboard that he took part in the show for his wife's benefit.

He explained: “Someone contacted my manager and we discussed it and I thought it would be really good because it meant my lovely wife, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s, might get a great sense of fun out of it if she managed to guess who it was. We’ve lived together for 47 years, Nora and I, so she must have some clues as to who I am and what I can get up to.”

Asked why he participated, John Lydon commented: "We’ve only got one life, and you must explore all the possibilities and be limited by no one for no reason...”

Watch the unveiling below, then check out Jester performing the Alice Cooper classic 'School's Out'.

