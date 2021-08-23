John Lydon Loses Sex Pistols Biopic Court Case

John Lydon has lost a lawsuit against the other members of The Sex Pistols, it has emerged.

The row centres on new six-part series Pistols, a biopic shot by Danny Boyle and starring Anson Boon, Maisie Williams, Toby Wallace, and Louise Partridge.

Set to air on Disney-owned channel FX next year, John Lydon was engaged by the show, labelling it the “most disrespectful shit I’ve ever had to endure”.

Following this, the frontman attempted to block the use of music by the Sex Pistols on the series, which was contested by the other members of the band.

A law suit ensued, with Glen Matlock, Steve Jones, Paul Cook, and the estate of Sid Vicious all favouring the inclusion of Sex Pistols music in the show.

Associated Press reports that a hearing took place in the High Court last month (July 15th), with a ruling now falling against John Lydon.

High Court judge Sir Anthony Mann has ruled that Steve Jones and Paul Cook are able to evoke a "majority voting rules" decision against their band mate.

John Lydon has yet to comment on the verdict.

(via NME )

