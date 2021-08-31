John Lydon Labels Sex Pistols Court Verdict "Destructive" To The Band

John Lydon has responded to the verdict delivered in his law suit against the other members of The Sex Pistols.

Danny Boyle's incoming series Pistol ruffled his feathers, with the film maker basing the script on Guitarist Steve Jones' 2016 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol.

John Lydon attempted to block the Sex Pistols' music from appearing in the series, but in a recent court hearing this was dismissed .

The judge cited a 1998 agreement that committed the punk legends to majority rule - meaning that the rest of the band could overrule his wishes.

In a statement, John Lydon has spoken out on the ruling. A post on his official website reads: “Understandably, John, as the creative force of the Sex Pistols wanted to know how he was going to be portrayed and his musical works were going to be used to lend credibility to the series. Despite asking for details of the script or screenplay, John still does not know these details.”

“John Lydon did not ask for the recent proceedings. He was asked to allow the Sex Pistols works to be used without any prior consultation or involvement in the project. He took a stand on principle for what he sees as the integrity of the Sex Pistols legacy and fought for what he believed and continues to believe was right.”

“For more than 23 years the Sex Pistols have operated on the basis of unanimous decision making. The Disney production is the first time that the unanimous approach has been ignored.”

“It is disappointing that a High Court judge has decided that John Lydon is bound by an undated agreement signed in 1998, which imposes on the Sex Pistols a majority rule arrangement in place of the unanimous decision making process that has been followed for 23 years. Looking forward, there is great uncertainty about what the majority rule approach might do to water down and distort the true history and legacy of the Sex Pistols. Time will tell.”

“Whatever Disney does, it is doing it without John’s involvement or creative approval. John is powerless to prevent any distortion of the true history of the Sex Pistols and whatever results will be at the wish of the majority only.”

In a personal statement, John Lydon labelled the decision "destructive" to the future of the Sex Pistols, and said it would have a "negative" impact on the band.

He writes: “I am the lead singer and songwriter, front man, image, the lot, you name it. I put it there. How is that not relevant? It is dumbfounding to me. It is so destructive to what the band is and so I fear that the whole project might be extremely negative.”

“How can anyone think that this can proceed without consulting me and deal with my personal life in this, and my issues in this, without any meaningful contact with me before the project is announced to the world. I don’t think there are even words that I can put forward to explain quite how disingenuous this is. As I said in the lyrics of The Order of Death, This is what you want, this is what you get…”

- - -