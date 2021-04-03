'John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band – The Ultimate Collection' Due For Release

'John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band – The Ultimate Collection' will be released on April 16th.

The record was originally released in December 1970, and found John Lennon and Yoko Ono channelling feelings unleashed through primal scream therapy.

Direct, abrasive, and uncompromising, John Lennon subsequently labelled the album as “the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Yoko Ono oversees the production and creative direction of this new re-issue, with the eight-disc super deluxe box set working from the original tapes.

Grammy winning engineer Paul Hicks works alongside mixers/engineers Rob Stevens and Sam Gannon on the project, moving through demos, out takes, studio conversations, and jams.

Newly mixed from scratch from brand new 192kHz/24bit hi-res transfers, the full set features a total of 87 never-before-heard recordings.

Taken from the collection, a new and refreshed version of 'Mother' has been placed online.

'John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band – The Ultimate Collection' will be released on April 16th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.