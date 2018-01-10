John Legend Announces New Christmas Album

It's called 'A Legendary Christmas'...
Robin Murray
News
01 · 10 · 2018
'A Legendary Christmas'

John Legend has confirmed plans for new festive LP 'A Legendary Christmas'.

The American artist launched the album with a social media missive to fans, as well as revealing the full tracklisting.

Guests include Stevie Wonder and Esperanza Spalding, with Raphael Saadiq stepping in to executive produce the record.

Out on October 26th, it will be accompanied by a full festive tour. Check out John Legend's message below...

'A Legendary Christmas' tracklisting:
What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder on harmonica)
Silver Bells
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
No Place Like Home
Bring Me Love
Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day
Christmas Time Is Here
Waiting for Christmas
Purple Snowflakes
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
Please Come Home for Christmas
Wrap Me Up in Your Love
By Christmas Eve
Merry Merry Christmas

John Legend
-

