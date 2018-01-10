John Legend Announces New Christmas Album

John Legend has confirmed plans for new festive LP 'A Legendary Christmas'.

The American artist launched the album with a social media missive to fans, as well as revealing the full tracklisting.

Guests include Stevie Wonder and Esperanza Spalding, with Raphael Saadiq stepping in to executive produce the record.

Out on October 26th, it will be accompanied by a full festive tour. Check out John Legend's message below...

This winter, get ready for A Legendary Christmas! I have a brand new Christmas album coming out accompanied by #ALegendaryChristmas Tour! Sign up for pre-sale TODAY only and pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10AM local time. Full dates & sign up for pre-sale on https://t.co/MZfQeI5fx4 pic.twitter.com/WUtaF9eoyd — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2018

'A Legendary Christmas' tracklisting:

What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder on harmonica)

Silver Bells

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)

No Place Like Home

Bring Me Love

Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day

Christmas Time Is Here

Waiting for Christmas

Purple Snowflakes

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

Please Come Home for Christmas

Wrap Me Up in Your Love

By Christmas Eve

Merry Merry Christmas

For tickets to the latest John Legend shows click HERE.

