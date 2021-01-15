John Grant's 'The Only Baby' Addresses The State Of The World

John Grant has shared new song 'The Only Baby'.

The new release was seemingly penned last year, but it's lyrical bite has only become more pronounced in the opening days and weeks of 2021.

Placed online with nary a fanfare, the song rages against the venal nature of the alt-right, and their trumpeter-in-chief.

"Hello all you Dear Ones," writes John Grant in a special note to fans.

"I’ve been so disturbed to see how things are progressing in the U.S. and the world, I wanted to share this song which I wrote and recorded last summer. Seems like a good time. I feel so much rage and yes, hatred towards the gaslighters, the bullies, the narcissists, the sociopaths and psychopaths, the Christian Fascist Right and of course T**** and all those who enable him and continue to do so all in the name of Jesus and/or Hitler."

"I know I have to figure out a way to stay calm and continue to resist the onslaught of lies without being dissolved from the inside out by my own rage and the hatred I feel towards these people who scream at the top of their lungs that we do not hear what we hear or see what we see."

John Grant's close friend Casey Raymond constructed a lyric video - tune in now.

