John Grant Launches New Album 'Love Is Magic'

John Grant is set to release new album 'Love Is Magic' on October 12th.

The new material was produced by Benge, and finds the American born songwriter taking yet another step into the unknown.

“Each record I make is more of an amalgamation of who I am,” says John Grant. “The more I do this, the more I trust myself, and the closer I get to making what I imagine in my head.”

Out on October 12th, the lyrics highlight "the absurdity and beauty of life" while the arrangements are emboldened by the work of bass player Paul Alexander.

Continually venturing in new areas, album highlight 'Touch & Go' was prompted by the story of Chelsea Manning.

Available to pre-order HERE you can check out the lush title track 'Love Is Magic' below.

'Love Is Magic' tracklist:

1. Metamorphosis

2. Love Is Magic

3. Tempest

4. Preppy Boy

5. Smug Cunt

6. He’s Got His Mother’s Hips

7. Diet Gum

8. Is He Strange

9. The Common Snipe

10. Touch And Go

For tickets to the latest John Grant shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.