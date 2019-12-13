John Frusciante Is Re-Joining Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers have confirmed that John Frusciante is re-joining the band.

The group have worked with guitarist Josh Klinghoffer for a decade, releasing two albums - 'I'm With You' and 'The Getaway' - in the process.

Now the guitarist will depart, with the band confirming the news on social media.

In a statement Red Hot Chili Peppers thanked Josh Klinghoffer, calling him "a beautiful music who we respect and love".

Also in the update, the group confirmed that John Frusciante - who helped powered two imperial eras of the band - will be re-joining Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Exciting times...

In a quirk of fate Flea is our current cover star: order your copy HERE.

