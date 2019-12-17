John Frusciante Announces Electronic Album 'Maya'

John Frusciante will release new solo album 'Maya' on October 23rd.

The guitarist is known for his extensive work with Red Hot Chili Peppers - indeed, he rejoined the fold just before Christmas.

However the American musician is a hard-working solo artist, whose output moves from funky prog-pop through to dense electronics.

New album 'Maya' lands on October 23rd, with the release being handled by IDM legend Venetian Snare's own label.

Billed as the guitarist's take on jungle and hardcore, it's reminiscent of those '95 era drum 'n' bass classics.

'Amethblowl' certainly fits the bill - the LP's lead track, it's a head-long rush into rhythmic abstraction while retaining its links to jungle's concrete funkiness.

Check it out below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://johnfrusciante.bandcamp.com/album/maya" href="http://johnfrusciante.bandcamp.com/album/maya">Maya by John Frusciante</a>

