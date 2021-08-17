John Carpenter Confirms 'Halloween Kills' Soundtrack Album

John Carpenter has confirmed plans for a new 'Halloween Kills' soundtrack album.

The incoming film is the second in the new Halloween trilogy, and is directed by David Gordon Green.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to the franchise, while original director John Carpenter picks up his role as composer.

Working with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, the score for Halloween Kills matches weighty industrial tones to his fondness for analogue synths.

An excerpt titled 'Unkillable' is online now, and it's a chilling introduction to this new chapter.

'Halloween Kills OST' will be released on October 15th through Sacred Bones, complete with a myriad of collector variants.

Check out 'Unkillable' below.

