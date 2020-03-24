John Cale's 'Lazy Day' Embraces A Calmer World

John Cale has shared his new single 'Lazy Day'.

The legendary musician last released a full studio album in 2016, but recently broke cover to collaborate with Kelly Lee Owens.

New single 'Lazy Day' continues this creative run, and it was seemingly written as part of a wider project.

The droning organ has a kind of arcane dream pop feel, while the vocal - aged, wise, yet open to new influence - has a charming directness.

“I was so ready to finally get my new album out; fits and starts and then damn 2020 happened! A lot to say in these times,” he comments in a press note.

“Context is everything and 140 characters isn't going to cut it! As a songwriter my truth is all tied-up in and through those songs that must wait a while longer. And then it occurred to me that I do have something for the moment, a song I'd recently completed… With the world careening out of its orbit I wanted to stop the lurch and enjoy a period where we can take our time and breathe our way back into a calmer world.”

Abby Portner directs the video for 'Lazy Day', in which a pink-haired John Cale relaxes against clips of the natural world.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Nita Scott

