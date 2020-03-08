John Cale Joins Kelly Lee Owens On Her New Single 'Corner Of My Sky'

John Cale guests on Kelly Lee Owens' new track 'Corner Of My Sky'.

Kelly Lee Owens will release her new album 'Inner Song' on August 28th, the follow up to her 2017 debut LP.

The project moves her album into a fresh space, as evidenced by a guest appearance from John Cale.

The Velvet Underground legend recites a spoken word passage in Welsh and English on this new song, with 'Corner Of My Sky' surrounding his words in electronic undulations.

Somehow it all comes together, an inspired highlight from an electronic artist who can only travel her own path.

John Cale comments: "It's not usually this immediate that a productive afternoon brings a satisfying conclusion to a task. Kelly sent me a track she'd written - an instrumental that was a gentle drift - something comfortably familiar to what I'd been working on myself."

"On the first listen, the lyrics came with ease and a chorus and melody grew out of it. Even the Welsh phrases seemed to develop from a place of reflective memory which was a surprise since I hadn't written in Welsh for decades. Once finished, I realised there existed a built-in thread we'd created together and apart - and her kind spirit pulled it all together and in quick order."

For her part, Kelly Lee Owens adds: "I knew with this album I needed to connect with my roots and therefore having the Welsh language featured on the record felt very important to me."

"Once the music for the track was written and the sounds were formed, I sent the track straight to John and asked if he could perhaps delve into his Welsh heritage and tell the story of the land via spoken-word, poetry and song. What he sent back was nothing short of phenomenal."

"The arrangement was done during the mixing process and once I’d finished the track, I cried - firstly feeling incredibly lucky to have collaborated with John and his eternal talent and secondly for both of us to have been able to connect to our homeland in this way."

