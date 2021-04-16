Joey Stadik Shares New Album 'STDK'

Joey Stadik wants to break free of definitions.

New album 'STDK' is a trans-genre experience, a deep-dive into his imagination that probes the recesses of his psyche.

Recent single 'Regular Guy' made a deep impact, and he's followed it by dropping the full length project in its totality.

As he puts it, 'STDK' is "a concept album where I confront precedent and authority head on, breaking free from my own self sabotage and rising above the prejudice of societal norms. I find that life on the other side is a blank canvas of potentiality..."

Joey continues: "'STDK' is a hero’s journey, my journey. It’s a concept album where I confront precedent and authority head on, breaking free from my own self sabotage and rising above the prejudice of societal norms. I find that life on the other side is a blank canvas of potentiality..."

A succinct, nine track experience you can check out 'STDK' below.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.