Joey Maxwell's 'my self' Is An Attempt To Resist Introspection

South London riser Joey Maxwell has shared his new single 'my self'.

The superb, multi-talented force-to-be won attention with his single 'streetlights', and this new release shows the inverse of that song.

Out now, 'my self' opens as an alt-R&B slow jammer, before bursting into an immaculate synth pop chorus.

An attempt to wrestle away from introspection, 'my self' continues that search for identity - indeed, it's about learning to accept yourself.

Speaking about â€˜my selfâ€™, Joey says: "At the time I wrote it I was feeling quite stagnant and uncomfortable with my own journey and, as much as I knew and still know, that itâ€™s counterproductive to constantly compare yourself to other people, it felt sometimes unavoidable. Throughout the song, there is a realisation that perhaps itâ€™s not better to be â€˜someone elseâ€™ - however much I deep my own insecurities they are MINE and I have to own who I am."

"The slowed-down garage beat plays a bit of a homage to the formulative sounds of growing up and being a young person in ldn and I think this has more of a club tune vibe which is something that I want to explore as I develop," he continues.

"I hope anyone who listens to â€˜my selfâ€™ is able to explore any level of introspection or find relief in it. I also hope that me being a man and being honest about insecurities and body positivity can maybe help continue a conversation that still seems to be stigmatised between men with stupid fucking constructs like toxic masculinity."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

B uy Clash Magazine Â

Â