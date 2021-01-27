Joey Maxwell's 'Leaves Blow Over' Is Short 'N' Sweet

Joey Maxwell has shared his new single 'Leaves Blow Over'.

The London based songwriter has been stuck in the city for the past 12 months, with the pandemic causing him to hunker down.

Our Next Wave favourite is putting his time to good use, however, constructing a host of brand new songs.

Done and dusted in 1.5 minutes, his new 90 second single 'Leaves Blow Over' is an ode to escapism.

Alt-R&B meets indie pop in a neat melodic frame, it's a neat excuse to switch off, if only for (literally) a minute.

Says Joey: “‘leaves blow over’ is about just dipping out, it’s kinda short’n’sweet, like a daydream. The song lets me stretch my lyrical limbs out and I get to play on some of the imagery that comes into my head throughout, a stream of consciousness in that sense. I love short songs and what it lacks in size I think it makes up for in stature.”

Alongside this, Joey Maxwell has also launched a YouTube TV show called Try Not To Deep It - Episode One features Finn Askew and you can check it out HERE.

Check out 'Leaves Blow Over' below.

