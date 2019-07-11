joey maxwell's 'don't stress' Is A Deadpan Wonder

joey maxwell has shared his new deadpan pop wonder 'don't stress'.

The rising force is a truly independent voice, someone who makes music on his own terms, to his own specifications.

New EP 'natureland' is the perfect platform for this, constructed over a space of six months.

He comments:

"'natureland' is about everything that’s happened over the six months I wrote the EP. It’s given me the opportunity to be myself and talk about what’s important to me. But people should take what they want from it when they listen and if it makes them feel good then that’s bless."

Reminiscent of Jimothy in his surreal observations, there's a lot more indie in joey maxwell's songwriting.

Check out the perfectly relaxing new single 'don't stress' for the perfect example - amid the sighing synths and super horns joey maxwell's vocal is wonderfully potent.

Off piste but perfectly direct, 'don't stress' is the work of a real original.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.