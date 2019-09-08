Joey Maxwell Sizzles In New 'Streetlights' Clip

Joey Maxwell is a law unto himself.

A BRIT school alumni and a university drop out, he's always followed his own passions, letting his conscious guide him.

His 'natureland' EP last year was a phenomenal introduction, matching alt-soul elements against indie songwriting and so much more.

Effortlessly creative, this dexterous polymath is currently working on a slew of ideas, with his South London base becoming a true hub of independence.

New single 'Streetlights' is his latest statement, and it's a stunning return, a precocious slice of off-piste pop that refuses to play by the rules.

Surreal yet hopelessly catchy, it shows Joey's more romantic side, with the lyrics speaking straight from the heart.

We've first play of his new video - tune in below.

